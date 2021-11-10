Kenyan judokas head to Senegal for African Open

The Kenya Judo team leaves for Senegal Thursday to compete in the Dakar African Open this weekend.

The competition will take place at the Marius Ndiaye Stadium and, it presents competing judokas an opportunity to earn points towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kenya's delegation to the tournament comprises 15 judokas and eight officials.

The judokas earned their place in the team after performing well in local qualification matches organised by Judo Kenya.

"We picked the best performers from local judo competitions to represent Kenya at this open. This team comprises judokas from the KDF, Prisons, and various county and regional clubs," team manager Joseph Mburu told Nation Sport.

The 10 male judokas will compete for medals in six weight classes: -60kg, -66kg, -73kg, -81kg, -100kg, and +100kg.

The five female judokas will contest for honours in the -57kg, -63kg, -70kg, -78kg, and +78kg weight classes.

Team captain Joseph Mwangi of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) expressed optimism about the team clinching medals in Dakar.

"We have had good preparations. After camping for two weeks, we are ready for the competition and, we are confident about securing positions on the podium," Mwangi, who will be competing in the -100kg weight class, told Nation Sport.

Despite North African opponents giving them a hard time in previous tournaments, Mwangi feels they now have enough experience to overcome their challenge.

"North Africans give us tough opposition, but after meeting them severally, we have devised tactics to overcome them this time."

Among the 15 judokas are two cousins - John Nderitu and Kevin Nderitu.

John will feature in the -66kg along with Carlos Ochieng'. The duo will be hoping to put behind their disappointment of quarterfinal elimination during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

On the other hand, Kevin will compete in the -60kg category with Evans Omondi.

The other judokas in the team are as follows:

Christopher Koga (-73kg men), Osman Ali (-73kg men), Peterson Gatheru (-81kg men), Robinson Samora (-100kg men), Kevin Mnangwe (+100kg men), Tabitha Wambui (-57kg women), Shangila Ondacho (-63kg women), Emma Gatwiri (-70kg women), Lydia Barongo (-78kg women), Perister Bosire (+78kg women).

The travelling officials are Johnson Mwadime (Team chaperone), Joseph Mburu (Team manager), Everlyne Nkirote (medic), Joseph Kolli (medic), Alice Chebet (coach), George Muhindi (coach), Isaac Kinyanjui (coach), and Sammy Sang' (coach).

The judokas will know their opponents on Friday evening when the tournament's organisers will conduct the draw.