Kenyan judokas head to Senegal for African Open

Faith Ogallo

Serbia's Milica Mandic (Blue) and Kenya's Faith Ogallo (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's +67kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

  

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The judokas will know their opponents on Friday evening when the tournament's organisers will conduct the draw.
  • The tournament has attracted competitors from 16 African countries and two European countries (Great Britain and Ireland). To be eligible to compete, a judoka must be 15 years old or older.

The Kenya Judo team leaves for Senegal Thursday to compete in the Dakar African Open this weekend.

