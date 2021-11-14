Kenyan judoka Bosire wins historic gold in Dakar Open

Women’s +78kg category gold medalist Perister Bosire (middle) poses with women’s -78kg silver medalist Lydia Nyanchoka (second left), men’s +100kg gold medalist Kalvin Afude (extreme right), Kenya Judo team coach Sammy Sang (second right) and a tournament official after their medal ceremonies during the Dakar African Judo Open at the Marius Ndiaye Stadium in Senegal on November 14, 2021.

  • Bosire qualified for the final after bulldozing past Mauritania's Fatimetou Sy in the semifinals at the Marius Ndiaye Stadium in Senegal's capital.
  • In the men's +100kg category, Kalvin Afude entered the history books as the first-ever Kenyan male medalist at an international judo event.

Perister Bosire Sunday won Kenya's first-ever gold medal at an international judo tournament.

