Kenyan handballer renews contract with Somalia side

Kenyan International Christian Georgia has renewed his contract with Somalia handball team Gift Stars Club for a further five years.

Georgia joined the Somalia club last January on a one-year-deal.

Georgia, who is expected in the country later this week, was crowned the best player of the team during the award ceremony last week.

The former Black Mamba player emerged top scorer for the team with 20 goals and 26 assists, helping the team win the title for the first time, dethroning previous winners Horseed Club, who finished in fourth place.

Gift Stars finished third last season. Heegan Handball Club finished second, while Dekedaha completed the top three position in the six-team league.

Gift Stars defeated Heegan 16-13 in the final match as Georgia emerged top scorer with six goals.

“It’s humbling that on my maiden appearance for the club, I was voted the best player. I wouldn’t have done it were it not for the support of my fellow players. This is a motivation to do much better in the coming seasons.

I struggled in the first few weeks because of culture shock, but I have since adapted and now Somali is my second home,” said the 23-year-old former Ziwani Boys High School alumnus in Nyahururu.

“The league is entirely men’s. The women don’t play handball because of their religion but sports is taken seriously down here. They have the National League and the District One which is more like the second tier,” he added.

He said he will be training with his former club Black Mamba as he waits for the new season to kick off in September.