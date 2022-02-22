Kenyan handball player killed by speeding car

The Kenya handball fraternity is in mourning following the untimely death of Kenya Defence Forces player George Mwangi on Monday evening.

Mwangi, a sergeant, was hit and died on spot by a speeding car, which lost control at the Nyayo National stadium foot path.

Mwangi, 34, fondly known as Mwas, played for KDF senior and youth teams, was coming from an afternoon training session at the Nyayo Stadium handball court.

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi led the handball fraternity in eulogising the centre back player.

“On behalf of the KHF President Francis Paul, I wish to convey our sincere condolence as we mourn with KDF handball family. It’s sad news that we received on Monday evening as we prepare to start the Super Cup event and the new season altogether next month," offered Omondi.

Former KDF team manager Sammy Mwangangi said: “No words can express the shocking untimely demise of this ever happy handball player!

A young and disciplined man who was brought to us by then my former coach Joseph Ndungu. Played for several teams as a youngster and eventually got enlisted.Death is too cruel May that great special Soul of Officer Mwangi, rest in Power,” said the official.

KDF sports official Stephen Mbuyu said: “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and KDF handball fraternity."

Kenya women’s coach Jack Ochieng said, “My condolences to his family and the entire KDF fraternity, may his soul rest in eternal peace."

Kenya men’s team coach Peter Mwathi observed: “My condolences to the Ulinzi handball family. It’s unfortunate to lose such a player at this moment."

Nanyuki and Nairobi Water women’s teams managers Caroline Kusa and Nancy Owaga added:

"Black Monday it was. May his soul rest in perpetual peace. Young soul gone too soon, a big loss to his family. RIP Mwas."

Teammate Peter Chege described Mwangi as a player who exhibited wisdom.

“Go well teammate, a comrade, a friend, rest in peace.. Sir Mwas full of wisdom, condolences to the family, so shocking," Chege mourned.

National Cereals and Produce Board team manager Edinah Kasandi and player Peter Anthony said handball has lost a great and jovial player.