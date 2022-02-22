Kenyan handball player killed by speeding car

George Mwangi

The Kenya handball fraternity is in mourning following the untimely death of Kenya Defence Forces player George Mwangi on February 21, 2022.

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Cereals and Produce Board team manager Edinah Kasandi and player Peter Anthony said handball has lost a great and jovial player.
  • His body is lying at the Memorial Forces Mortuary.

