Kenyan boys knocked out African qualifiers in Nairobi

The Kenya Under-18 boys’ team on Friday lost to Rwanda 38-29 in the semi-finals of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five Championship in Nairobi.

The loss means Kenya will have no representative in the continental phase of the IHF Trophy Africa scheduled for December 12-18.

In the other semi-final played at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Burundi defeated Ethiopia 33-26.

Rwanda will now face Burundi in the final, while Kenya will battle Ethiopia for the bronze medal on Saturday.

The U-18 Kenyan team will be seeking to complete the double having walloped Ethiopia 46-37 in the group stage on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

While U-18 team will fighting for bronze, their U-20 counterparts - who were bundled out of the tournament after losing 31-28 to Uganda on Thursday - regrouped on Friday to beat Djibouti 29-18 in the classification matches.

Kenya's U-18 coach Gerald Abunde said they will be out to save the country’s face in the third-place play-off.

“It’s sad that we have failed to defend the title we won in 2018 in Uganda. We had unnecessary passes which our opponents took advantage of especially in the second half,” said Abunde.

“I can’t blame our loss on the short time we had to prepare for the tournament since we drew the players from secondary schools. The players are promising and I believe they have a bright future,” he added.

Andre Akayezu top-scored for Rwanda with seven goals while Yusuf Pwoka had 12 for Kenya.

Rwanda were by far the better team as they led 17-14 at half time and extended their dominance on resumption.