Kenyan-born British Paralympian Wafula among six black changemakers in the UK

Kenyan-born British Paralympian and rights activist Anne Wafula Strike and James Kennedy (left), founder of Rugby United New York, a human rights group, on November 14, 2019 at Dusit 2 Hotel, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

Since quitting full-time sports, Strike has devoted her time to advocating for disabled and socially disadvantaged people all across the world.

She established the Olympic-Wafula Foundation to promote healthy-living solutions among disabled and disadvantaged individuals.

Kenyan-born British Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike has added another feather to her cap after being named one of the six black athletes and changemakers in the United Kingdom, in a list that includes Formula One icon, Lewis Hamilton.

