Kenya U-18 lads in danger of missing Baseball Africa World Cup qualifiers

Kenya’s under 18 Baseball5 team is on the verge of missing the Africa World Cup qualifiers slated for next week in Cape Coast, Ghana over lack of funds.

Baseball Federation of Kenya president Titus Mutwiri said they were set to travel on May 14, but the government said it could not provide the team with the Sh4million they were seeking.

In a letter signed by Sports Deputy Director Jaxon Indakwa, the team was asked to seek alternative sources of funds for the important fixture that kicks off on May 16.

“The Ministerial Budget Review and Evaluation Committee met and deliberated on this matter on May 4, 2023. The committee recommended that the federation look for other sponsors and partners for the event because the government currently is not able to support you,” read part of the letter seen by Nation Sport.

Mutwiri said the team comprising 16 players has been preparing for the final shortlisting of eight and the news had devastated the youngsters.

Kenya is currently ranked ninth in the world, and third in Africa after the national team emerged eighth during the World Cup in Zocalo, Mexico.

He faulted the government for the late response, yet they had written to them on the first week of March.

“This has dampened the spirit of the young players and their parents because we have been waiting for four years. It is going to affect our ranking heavily and we will drop from position nine. We wanted to go and defend our skills and position,” he added.

The official said they were trying to fundraise to honour the competition which has so far attracted 16 countries among them Ghana, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Mutwiri said the sport had increasingly picked up in the country and was being played in over 20 counties, with the most vibrant being Meru, Migori, Kisumu, Bomet, Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa and Makueni.