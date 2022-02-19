Kenya to step up preps for Commonwealth Games

Kenya has started preparations for the Commonwealth Games set for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham in the United Kingdom, National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has said.

Due to good performance in the previous edition of the games held in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018, Kenya will send 113 athletes to the games.

Some 94 Kenyan athletes will qualify through open allocation, the men’s sevens rugby, men and women’s 3x3 basketball teams already having qualified.

The 18-member Kenya women’s hockey team has also qualified for the games, having claimed bronze medal at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Accra.

Kenyan teams will camp in three locations in Birmingham, Mutuku said yesterday. He was speaking during the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (Sjak) Annual General Meeting in Naivasha.

Team Kenya steering committee will be constituted in the next two weeks to facilitate early preparation for the games.

“We are already late with our preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Our target is to win more medals compared to the last edition. A task force is being set up to come up with a budget that will help those preparing start early enough because we are left with little time,” said Mutuku.

He said will seek more forums to bring journalists up to speed with its activities ahead of championships.

Mutuku also said Kenya will send teams to the 2022 Africa Youth Games in Cairo from September 28 to August 7.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi said local sports journalists have struggled to earn a living due to cancellation of sporting events locally and across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last two years has been a challenge for sports journalists. Some have lost jobs, while others could not afford to put food on the table. We are happy things are opening up and sporting events are now taking place,” said Mbaisi.