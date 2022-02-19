Kenya to step up preps for Commonwealth Games

Francis Mutuku

National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku talks to journalists during the SJAK seminar in Naivasha on February 19, 2022.

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Due to good performance in the previous edition of the games held in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018, Kenya will send 113 athletes to the games.
  • Some 94 Kenyan athletes will qualify through open allocation, the men’s sevens rugby, men and women’s  3x3 basketball teams already having qualified.

Kenya has started preparations for the Commonwealth Games set for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham in the United Kingdom, National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has said.

