Kenya to host international shooting event

Over 10 countries are expected for the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Kenya Open Level III Championships due for Shaba Sports Shooting Range, Losesia in Samburu County this weekend.

IPSC-Kenya chairman Memba Muriuki disclosed Tuesday that preparations for the two-day championships, that are set to draw close to 250 shooters, are complete.

Addressing the media at the Nairobi Sailing and Shooting Club, Muriuki said China and Spain are among the countries that jetted in Monday.

Muriuki said the championships being held under the auspices of Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) promises to be competitive with Chalbi Industries the main sponsors.

Other countries that are coming are heavyweights South Africa and Egypt, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Senegal. Shooters from Britain and Sweden are also expected.

Muriuki said Kenya’s team will be drawn from Kenya Defence (KDF), General Service Unit (GSU), Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), Kenya Police, Administration Police and Civilian.

Muriuki disclosed that the 22 blocks that will host the event are ready with training matches being staged Thursday and Friday.

IPSC president Vitaly Kryuchin from Russia, who will grace the championships, is due to arrive in the country Tuesday night.

“It’s a great honour to host the international shooters and IPSC president,” said Muriuki, adding that they are taking care of the technical officials, scorers and starters, some who will come from outside the country.

“All the targets and frames for use by the competitors are in place.”

The championships will feature Production, Pistol, Pistol Cabin Combined (PCC) and Rifle categories.

Muriuki noted the success of the event will be used to pitch for a Level IV or World Championships event in future.

“That is why it’s important to have IPSC president gracing our event,” explained Muriuki.

Muriuki said that besides competing at the newly-constructed Shaba Sports Shooting Range, athletes will also be taken to game’s drive at the Shaba National Reserve.

“We also have some community work where we intend to support some local girls' schools in Samburu,” said Muriuki.

Shaba is an historic place where award winning movies have been shot. This is where conservationists Joy and George Adamson raised the famous Elsa, the lionesses of Born Free Fame.

Muriuki explained that the IPSC Level III is a regional or Africa/continental event, while Level IV is an inter-continental championship.

The highest level in IPSC Level V is the World Cup and World Championships.