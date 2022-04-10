Kenya to host International Shooting event

Ten countries have confirmed participation in the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Kenya Open Level III Championships slated for June 18-19 this year at Shaba Sports Shooting Range, Losesia in Samburu County.

Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) president Shoaib Vayani disclosed on Saturday that heavyweights Britain, South Africa and Egypt are among countries that will be sending their firers for the event.

Other countries that have confirmed from Europe are Spain and Sweden, while Africa has Ghana, Senegal, Zimbabwe and Uganda with more countries expected to join the contest in days to come.

Speaking during the event’s launch at Shaba Sports Shooting Range, Vayani said that they have invited 106 countries from across the continents for the event that will feature Pistol, Pistol Cabin Combined (PCC) and Rifle categories.

Vayani, who was accompanied by IPSC chairman Memba Muriuki and Shaba Sports Shooting Range manager Joseph Kamari, also cashed on the launch to initiate the sponsorship drive for the event that will require Sh15 million to successfully host.

“This is a massive event for us, being the first one in the country. It is set to draw some of the best firers in the world,” said Vayani, adding that they will use the success of the event to pitch for a Level IV or World Championships event in future.

Vayani, who welcomed corporates to sponsor the event, explained that an estimated Sh8 million will go towards the purchase of ammunition for use by the competitors with the rest going into other logistics.

“We shall be required to take care of the technical officials, scorers and starters, some who will come from outside the country, “said Vayani, adding that they will be required to provide targets and frames for use by the competitors.

IPSC president Vitaly Kryuchin from Russia will grace the championships.

Foreign contestants will be charged an entry fee of Sh12,000 per firer, while local disciplined forces will part with Sh10,000.

With the newly constructed Shaba Sports Shooting Range situated within the middle of the Shaba National Reserve, Kamari said the championships will help promote sports tourism as well as open up the county to the outside.

“Shaba is an historic place where award winning movies have been shot. This is where conservationists Joy and George Adamson raised the famous Elsa, the lionesses of Born Free Fame. But we also want to open it up further with the game of shooting,” said Kamari.

Kamari said they have built 20 blocks where 18 will be available for the championships.

It is an improvement by four blocks from when the range hosted the inaugural International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) women’s championship in December last year.

“We are in the process of constructing the Fullbore, Skeet/Trap and Precision Sniper ranges so as to cater for our shooting needs. The ranges are all satisfied by IPSC hence can host all the international meets,” explained Kamari.

Memba explained that the IPSC Level III that Kenya will host is considered a regional or Africa/continental event while Level IV is considered an inter continental championships.