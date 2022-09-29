Kenya to host IHF Trophy Africa junior tournaments

Kenya will next month host the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five junior and youth tournaments in Nairobi.

The event is set for October 24-30 at the Nyayo National Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang'ata.

Kenya will compete in the Under-18 and Under-20 men’s events alongside Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Djibouti.

The top nations in each category will represent Zone Five at the Continental Phase of the IHF Trophy for Africa that will act as a qualifier for the World Cup scheduled for December 12-18 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

Kenya are the defending champions in the U-20 category after they defeated Ethiopia 22-17 in Uganda in 2018, while they placed fourth in the U18 behind Ethiopia, Uganda and eventual winners Rwanda.

Kenya Handball Federation Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi said plans are in top gear to host the event.

"The provisional squads are in place and it's just a matter of time before we release the teams to begin training ahead of the show hopefully by next week," said Omondi.

"I know time is not on our side but luckily all the players in the U-18 squad have been drawn from the Secondary Schools that are fresh from participating in the National School Games as well as the East Africa Games in Tanzania and I believe the technical bench will not have much to do but they will just focus on gelling."

"We are also safe in the U-20 team because we still have the players from the schools and some are drawn from clubs that are featuring in the ongoing National League. We are excited about hosting the event because our players will have the chance to play against their peers across the region.”