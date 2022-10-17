Kenya to host African Triathlon Cup

Nine countries have shown interest in the African Triathlon Cup scheduled for November 26 to 27 at Silver Palm Beach and Resort in Kilifi County.

The event will be the ninth leg in the 2022 Africa Cup series that has 10 legs. The first leg was held in Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa in February.

The Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF) has estimated a budget of Sh24. 6 million to host the championship.

This will be the first time for a a country in the East African region to host the competition.

KTF is partnering with the World Triathlon Federation, the African Triathlon Federation and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to host the event.

Participants will be chasing points and good ranking ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

On Monday, NOC-K set the ball rolling when it handed over a dummy cheque of Sh927,000 to the federation towards meeting the costs of the main contest.

KTF treasurer Rommel Lukila, who received the dummy cheque from NOC-K secretary-general Francis Mutuku at NOC-K’s office at Gallant House, Nairobi, said Kenya is lucky to have been accorded the honour to stage an Africa Cup series event.

Lukila said among the countries that have responded to their invitation and requested for more details on the event are heavyweights South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, Rwanda and Tunisia.

“The Africa Cup series will be quite crucial for our athletes who don’t get to compete frequently. This is important for us since it’s a pathway to the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Lukila, who was accompanied by Kenya’s top triathletes Aisha Nasser and Joseph Okal.

“Our athletes need to build their build portfolio,” he added.

Lukila said that the sponsorship will go towards the prize money and trophies for the top five achievers in men’s and women’s events among other logistic requirements.

“We have written to a number of corporations in addition to the Ministry of Sports for support and we hope for a good response,” said Lukila.

He said that the federation is keen to develop the sport at grassroots level as they eye strong representation at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Mutuku lauded KRF for the successfully biding to host the African Cup and encouraged more federations to pursue similar opportunities.

“Part of our strategic direction initiative is to improve exposure of athletes to international competition.