Kenya's top seed Nimji to lead squash team for Commonwealth Games

Khaaliqa Nimji will make her third appearance at Commonwealth Games when she leads the squash team for the 2022 Birmingham “Club” Games.

The games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in the United Kingdom.

Khaaliqa made history as the youngest Kenyan to have represented the country at a multi-sport event at the age of 12 in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Khaaliqa, who is now 24, missed the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games but made a return at the 2018 Gold Coast Games alongside Hardeep Reel in the men's event.

Hardeep and his brother Hartaj participated at the 2010 Delhi Games but Hardeep was the only male picked for the 2018 Glasgow Games.

Khaaliqa will team up with newcomer Violet Luchendo in the women’s event while Muqtadir Nimji and James Dalidi will represent Kenya in the men’s competition.

This is the second time Kenya is being represented by two men and two women at the “Club” Games after the 2010 Delhi Games.

The other players who made the Delhi Games alongside Khaaliqa are the Reel brothers of Hardeep and Hartaj and Safina Madhani.

Khaaliqa, Luchendo, Muqtadir and Dalidi qualified on Saturday after they dismissed their rivals in their respective semi-finals of the Kenyan qualifiers at the Parklands Sports Club.

Khaaliqa edged out Esha Harania in 3-0 sets of 11-5, 11-6 and 11-8 while Luchendo battled to down Salima Nimji 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11 and 12-10).

Muqtadir bundled out Bruce Jusa 3-0 (11-5, 11-5,11-5) while Dalidi stopped Chirag Sha 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7).

Squash team for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Women: Khaaliqa Nimji, Violet Luchendo