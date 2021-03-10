Kenya’s canoe team finally in Spain for qualifiers

The Kenya Canoe Team is finally in Spain for training in preparation for African Slalom Canoe Qualifiers to be held on March 20 and 21.

The team – made up of youngsters Samwel Muturi, Levis Karanja, Daniel Murithii Chomba – is accompanied by coach Titus Mukundi and travelled on Tuesday.

They were initially set to travel last Saturday but could not board their flight due to the visas issued to them by the Spanish Embassy in Nairobi having limited territorial validity, which means they could not transit through Amsterdam as was their itinerary.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) and the Kenya Rowing and Canoe Association had organised for a quick visa to get the team to travel as fast as possible, as they were earlier scheduled to travel on March 14, and the Spanish Embassy processed these in a short period.