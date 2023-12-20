Kenya retain Mombasa Open International title

Team Kenya captain Elvins Malipe attributed their success in the Mombasa Open International tournament to mental strength and thorough preparations.

Jasiri retained their title for the 11th straight year as the three-day event concluded at the Aga Khan Academy on Tuesday night.

Kenya emerged as the dominant force, securing 191 medals - 46 gold, 52 silver and 93 bronze. Zambia came second with 23 medals, as The Philippines, Iran and India finished third, fourth and fifth with 11, 12 and five points on the medals standings.

Malipe expressed confidence in their ability to defend their title at the 12th edition in the Philippines next year.

"I had great faith that my fellow players would exert themselves and demonstrate their excellence to emerge victorious once again in the championship to further promote our country as a leader in this sport in Africa and we did it," said Malipe.

"We are a blend of young and experienced players. We expected tough competition from other countries. The young ones learn from us. We are here to guide them because they are the future. Players from the grassroots level are getting the right guidance. This is the right path to grow the sport in our country. We had players from all categories, that is why we scooped all the medals,'' added Malipe.

The international championships drew participants from 13 countries, including Iran, Paraguay, India, Nigeria, Brazil, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kenyans Flevian Kemunto, Hope Cristine, Hassan Zulpha, Bakari Mwanasheban, Debra Ngoya, Adhiambo Owino, Kosgey Sharon Chebet and Pauline Zawadi emerged victorious in the individual form category A and B.

In the boys' Junior Category F, Kenya swept all the medals. Okongo Okoth won gold as Jambia Ali, Barrack Odhiambo and Mwakio Preston finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

In the boys' Juniors Category H, Nunde Mumo and Rodney Sumba won gold and silver, respectively.

Erica de Sequeira,13, who won India's sole gold, praised African Tong-Il Moo-Do players for their improved skills and strong competition.

She achieved a 3-2 victory over Kenyan athlete Eunice Mwende in the sparring (Fight) for the girls' 44kg category.

Sequeira, who began her journey in martial arts at the age of nine, has achieved remarkable success on the international stage. In last year's event, she secured two gold and two silver medals.

''I faced tough opponents from Kenya and I can attest that they have grown in the sport. They were tough but I was tougher because I saw myself as the queen of the match. I was confident in my training and unbeatable spirit,'' said Sequeira.

Kenya Tong Il Modo President Clarence Mwakio explained that some countries were unable to participate due to a lack of available flights to Mombasa. He said they were contemplating future tournaments in August to make it easier for more teams to honour the event.

''The competition aims to promote tourism in the coast region. However, there was a disappointing turnout of participating countries. Despite this setback, we should still commend all the teams that took part and congratulate Jasiri for making Kenya proud by improving their medal count by 10 from last year's 181 medals,'' said Mwakio.

''I would like to thank the Ministry of Sports for their unwavering support throughout the tournament. It is through these kinds of events that our players can gain exposure and showcase their talents to the world. We hope to see more such competitions in the future,'' added Mwakio.