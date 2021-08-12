Kenya Prisons recognise Olympiads in their midst

Timothy Cheruiyot receives plaque from Wycliffe Ogallo

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot (left) receives a token from Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Service Wycilffe Ogallo at the Prisons headquarters in Nairobi on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Ogallo said the Prisons department remains committed to supporting sportsmen and sportswomen “who are our great ambassadors”
  • Ogallo advised athletes from the department to do more educational courses in order to secure their future beyond
  • Cheruiyot said he will rest for one week before deciding his next step

Kenya Prisons have feted Timothy Cheruiyot for winning the men’s 1,500m silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.