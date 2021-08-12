Kenya Prisons recognise Olympiads in their midst

Kenya Prisons have feted Timothy Cheruiyot for winning the men’s 1,500m silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

At a colourful welcoming ceremony held at the Prisons headquarters in Nairobi Thursday morning, the Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo also recognized nine players from the Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team who represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Due to demanding national responsibilities, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i was not able to make it here, but sent his best wishes to Chief Inspector Timothy Cheruiyot and the Ogallo girls (Kenya Prisons volleyball team). You gave a good account of yourselves in Tokyo,” said Ogallo.

He said the Prisons department remains committed to supporting sportsmen and sportswomen “who are our great ambassadors.”

Ogallo advised athletes from the department to do more educational courses in order to secure their future beyond. “I don’t want to see my officers starting to shed tears when tomorrow comes and they have not invested in themselves,” he said.

Cheruiyot along with walker Samuel Gathimba and volleyball players Jane Wacu, Elizabeth Wanyama, Immaculate Chemutai, Joy Lusenaka, Lorine Chebet, Pamela Masaisai and Yvonne Wavinya as well as Brackcides Agala who represented Kenya in beach volleyball in Tokyo, got a plaque and an undisclosed amount of money each as a token of appreciation from Prisons.

Cheruiyot said he will rest for one week before deciding his next step.

Kenya finished 19th on the medals table with four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.