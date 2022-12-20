Kenya on course to win Mombasa Tong-IL Moo-Do Open

Kenya’s Team Jasiri Tuesday remained on course to retain their Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Martial Arts Championship crown when they amassed total of 171 medals at Aga Khan Academy.

Jasiri put up a creditable performance to finish the day with 44 gold, 50 silver and 77 bronze medals followed by their main challengers Philippines, who got 27 medals- eight gold, three silver and 16 bronze medals.

Zambia managed to secure 19 medals, including five gold, four silver and 10 bronze medal to claim third position as debutantes India were the surprise package by taking fourth place from eight medals which include four gold, three silver and a bronze.

South Korea are fifth with11 medals (four gold, two silver and five bronze), USA taking part for the first time were sixth with nine medals. Brazil occupied seventh spot with four medals.

Another debutante Paraguay were eight having bagged in seven medals, Japan who got a gold and a bronze were ninth, while Denmark also taking part for the first time were 10th with a silver medal.

Veteran Jasiri player Lorna Abiero, who won a gold and a silver in the women sparring under 65 kilos and a silver in special technique, said they gave all their best to retain the trophy.

“We kept all challenges aside to win the country more medals than the other nine years the championship has been held. I also commend upcoming youngsters who are taking the sport serious and most of them winning gold, silver and bronze medals,” said Abiero.

The championship is expected to end Tuesday night.