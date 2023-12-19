Kenya on course to defend Mombasa Open International title

Hosts Kenya were on Tuesday poised to retain the Mombasa Open International Championship title on the final day of action at the Aga Khan Academy.

Jasiri top the medal standings with 24 medals, including eight gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals, with a few categories left in the 11th edition of the competition.

India were second with one gold as Iran and Zambia followed in third and fourth places, respectively, with a silver medal each.

Kenyans Flevian Kemunto, Hope Cristine, Hassan Zulpha, Bakari Mwanasheban, Debra Ngoya, Adhiambo Owino and Pauline Zawadi emerged victorious in their respective categories as the hosts swept the gold medals.

Kenya's Mohamed Sudi Namuna (left) fights Pandit Karan (right) from India during the 11th Mombasa Open International Tong-il Moo-do Championship at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa on December 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Notably, 13-year-old Indian player Erica de Sequeira achieved a 3-2 victory over Kenya's Eunice Mwende in the sparring (Fight) girls' 44kg category.

''I am on my new mission in 2023. I always feel proud and excited to represent my country. It was a big honour for me to claim the gold medal," said De Sequeira.

However, the medal table was due to change as last year's runners-up, The Philippines, traditional rivals of Jasiri, were yet to demonstrate their prowess.

Kenya has 50 participants in the championship, that has attracted 12 other countries, including Japan, Philippines, Iran, Zambia, Thailand, Paraguay, South Korea, India, Japan, Thailand, Brazil and Nigeria.

Jasiri captain Elvis Malipe expressed confidence in their ability to defend their title, which they have held for the past 10 years.

Last year, Kenya emerged as the overall winner with an impressive total of 181 medals, comprising 46 gold, 54 silver, and 85 bronze.

"I have great faith that my fellow athletes will exert themselves and demonstrate their excellence, emerging victorious once again in the championship to further promote our country as a leader in this sport in Africa," said Malipe.

"We are a mixture of young and experienced players. We expected tough competition from other countries. The young ones learn from us. We are here to guide them because they are the future. We are nurturing players from the grassroots level, and this is the right path to grow the sport in our country,'' added Malipe.

Malipe also expressed hope for achieving even more medals, saying the results from the championship are a source of optimism for their upcoming participation in the World Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship in the Philippines next year.