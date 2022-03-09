Kenya names 44-strong squad for Deaflympics

  • Trans Nzoia's Elikana Kiprop won in 3:54.0, leaving Brian Kiptoo and Ian Kahiga to settle for second and third in 3:54.8 and 3.55.1 respectively.
  • All the three athletes beat the qualifying time of 4:18.0. There was more shock for Kibai as he emerged second in the 10,000m in 31:00.6.

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) Wednesday missed their target of entering 70 athletes for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

