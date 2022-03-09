Kenya names 44-strong squad for Deaflympics

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) Wednesday missed their target of entering 70 athletes for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

Only 44 athletes qualified for the global event primed for May 1 to 15 following the conclusion of the two-day trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Wednesday.

The Wamira sprinting siblings – David, Beryl and Rael headline the team that will enter camp on March 26 in preparations for the Deaflympics.

David and Beryl had no peers in the men's and women's 100m and 200m, while Rael booked a ticket to Brazil in the women's 100m by virtue of finishing second.

David romped home in 10.7 seconds, one second below the time he clocked during Tuesday's heats. The Deaflympics entry standard in the race is 11.75.

Isaac Atima came second in 11.0, while Simon Menza settled for third in 11.2. Paul Simiyu and Elisha Osuma all beat the Deaflympics entry time by timing 11.4 and 11.6 respectively, but will not be in Brazil by virtue of finishing outside the top three.

David completed what has been "a successful trial for me" by crossing the finish line first in the men's 200m in 21.7. This was a faster time as he had clocked 21.9 in the heats.

The Deaflympics entry time in the event is 23.85. Others who booked a ticket to Brazil in the race are Walter Malenje and Elijah Wekesa, who timed 22.1 and 22.4 respectively. In the women's 100m, Beryl won in 12.1, beating Rael by three micro-seconds.

Anzazi Chaka is the other athlete in the race who clinched a ticket to Brazil after emerging third in 12.8.

The event's Deaflympics qualifying time is 13.60. Beryl completed a double in the trials by triumphing in the 200m in 26.2.

Linet Nanjala and Rael settled for second and third in 27.2 and 28.3 respectively. Rael missed out on of the qualifying time by one second.

Having Tuesday booked a ticket to Brazil by triumphing in the men's 5000m, Kibai, a multiple medalist, was hoping to complete the trials in style by winning the 1500m and 10,000m finals.

But he could not cope with the pace of his opponents in the 1500m and he dropped out of the race.

Trans Nzoia's Elikana Kiprop won in 3:54.0, leaving Brian Kiptoo and Ian Kahiga to settle for second and third in 3:54.8 and 3.55.1 respectively.

All the three athletes beat the qualifying time of 4:18.0. There was more shock for Kibai as he emerged second in the 10,000m in 31:00.6.

Peter Toroitich won in 30:58.3, while David Kipkogei was third in 32:02.1. The qualifying time is 34:00.