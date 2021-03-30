Kenya Judo Federation boss Maluki to vie for continental top post

Southern Africa Judo Confederation president Alfred Foloko (left), Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman Thierry Siteny (centre) and Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki during AJU consultative meeting in Nairobi on March 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 25 delegates from 25 countries attended the Consultative Meeting including the current AJU chairman Thierry Siteny from Madagascar, who will be vying for another term.
  • "We have lagged behind in Judo since the focus has always been on North and West African countries and that is bound to change," said Maluki. 

Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki will vie for the Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman's post during the continental annual general meeting on May 18 in Casablanca, Morocco.

