Kenya hopes Woodball World Cup will open new doors

The Woodball World Cup in Malaysia has provided a platform for Kenya's woodball players to showcase their talents for the first time on the international stage, with hopes that the sport will grow in popularity and success back home.

One of the team's most highly-ranked players, Peter Waweru Chege, experienced a setback in the first round of the fairway singles competition when he lost to Uganda's Thomas Kedi with a score of 3-1 on Friday.

Peter Waweru in action during the fairway singles in the Beach Woodball World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia on July 28, 2023. He lost to Uganda's Thomas Kedi 3-1.

Waweru began playing woodball at Kenyatta University, the home of woodball, in 2016 and has been a reliable player for the national team winning a team bronze medal in the stroke competition during the second 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup that was held in Entebbe, Uganda. Despite the defeat by Kedi, he remains optimistic.

"There are valuable lessons to be learned from here, and from my experience, I am convinced that woodball holds a promising future in Africa, provided it is nurtured effectively," Waweru remarked with optimism.

Woodball, a sport similar to golf but played with a wooden mallet and ball through inverted glasses as gates, was introduced in Kenya in 2009.

Since then, it has gained traction in universities, but its growth has been gradual. However, it has found a dedicated following among students.

Roselyne Njeri Gathua, a 25-year-old student at Meru University of Science and Technology, made her debut at the Woodball World Cup and expressed her joy and surprise at being able to represent her country on such a stage through the sport.

Roselyne Njeri Gathua, who is making a deut for Kenya at the Beach Woodball World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia, during an interview on July 28, 2023.

Gathua, who is playing fairway doubles, discovered woodball as her only sport at the university but faced challenges due to a lack of equipment for training. Her participation in the World Cup has ignited her passion for the sport.

"When I shared the news with my parents that I would be representing my country in the World Cup, they were in disbelief. At first, they thought it was a joke, but their joy knew no bounds when I showed them my passport as proof. It was my first time on a plane, and their happiness for me was truly overwhelming. I can't imagine ever leaving Woodball again. It has become a part of me, flowing through my veins," she said.

Titus Mboya, the head coach and treasurer of the Kenya Woodball Federation, emphasised the importance of discipline in the sport, stating that he dropped some key players among others, on grounds of discipline.

Miss Leong Yu Man, the Pahang State Minister of Tourism and Culture, poses for a group photo with the Team Kenya during the opening ceremony for the 2023 Beach Woodball World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia on July 27, 2023.

Mboya believes that discipline is crucial in maintaining the team's image and fostering a strong foundation for future national teams.

"I value a disciplined team over an undisciplined one, even if it means facing losses. Our image is essential when we compete at this stage. Having skilled players with bad manners wouldn't benefit us. We're building the groundwork for a strong national team," Mboya emphasised.

Anthony Mwanzia, the president of the Kenyan Woodball Federation, is hopeful that the exposure gained from participating in the Woodball World Cup will boost the sport's momentum in Kenya.

Twice, Kenya has hosted African championships including the recent edition at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in 2022.

The federation is now determined to build on this experience and take inspiration from neighbouring Uganda, which has shown progress in woodball development.

Kenya woodball squad

Men: Charles Ochieng, Remmy Otieno, Collins Kiprono, Emmanuel Kimutai, Benjamin Mutati, Millard Malema, Peter Waweru, Alex Mugendi, Stephen Mwendwa.