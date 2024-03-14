Kenya gears up for World Schools Cross Country Championship

Close to 500 children drawn from 20 nations have confirmed participation in the International Schools Federation (ISF) World Schools Cross Country Championships scheduled for May 10 to 15, this year in Nairobi.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Hassan Duale indicated that hosts Kenya will have perhaps the largest contingent of 60 athletes followed by Saudi Arabia, which will have 37, and Morocco 36.

Neighbours Uganda will be represented by a contingent of 35, Chile is dispatching 34 to the 24th edition of the championships which will see Qatar being represented by 30 runners.

New Zealand will have 30 participants while a contingent of 25 is expected from England for the championships that will be held at the Ngong Racecourse, featuring four categories for the first time.

Duale was speaking on Thursday at the Ngong Racecourse during the media launch of the championships that are being held for the second time in Africa after Marrakech, Morocco in 2000.

Other countries that have confirmed participation from Africa are Namibia, Nigeria, and Tanzania, while European nations Croatia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Turkey are also in the mix

China and Mexico are also expected to send teams.

“All the logistics have been put in place including the hotels that will host the visiting teams,” said Duale.

The launch was attended by Education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang, the ISF Assessor, Olabisi Joseph, and World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya President.

Others were the Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Evans Achoka, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Chairman Kipchumba Maiyo, and the event’s Chief Executive Officer Barnaba Korir.

The championships’ mascot DUMA (Cheetah) was also unveiled.

Achoka and Kipsang said that the government is committed to staging a successful event that will leave lasting memories for the youngsters.

“Kenya is ready to welcome the world again to yet another exciting athletics event,” said Kipsang.

“The success of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour’s Kip Keino Classic affirms the country’s prowess in organising events,” said Kipsang.

“Children record experiences to tell throughout their lifetime and we want to give them exactly that through sports.”

Speaking on behalf of ISF President Laurent Petrynka, Joseph thanked the Kenyan government for accepting to host the championships.

“I want to celebrate Kenya for making this event a reality and hosting six categories in under-12, under-15, and under-18 for the first time underscores the importance and growth of this event,” said Joseph.