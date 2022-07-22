Kenya finish sixth as Egypt dominate Africa judo event

Kenya collected five medals on Friday to finish sixth as Egypt dominated the 2022 Africa Judo Cadet Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two-day cadet competition that involved judokas aged between 15-17 paves way for the Africa Judo Junior Championships starting at the same venue on Saturday. The event features judokas aged between 18-20.

Kenya's Martha Dama displays her bronze medal during the Africa Judo Cadet and Junior Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Gymnasium on July 22, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya won two silver and four bronze, which was an improved performance from the 2019 event held in Burundi where they collected four medals; one silver and three bronze from both cadet and junior.

Egypt topped the standings with 12 medals; nine gold, one silver and two bronze and were followed by Angola with seven medals; two gold, two silver and three bronze. Senegal claimed third place with a gold and two silver medals.

The Egyptian men hauled four gold, a silver and two bronze but their women were the most impressive with five gold medals.

Kenya missed out on the podium place when the country lost to Cameroon 4-1 in the battle for bronze. South Africa edged out Burundi 4-1 to claim the other team bronze.

Egypt crushed Angola 4-1 to win the team gold.

But the opening day on Thursday proved superb for Kenya to harvest two silver and three bronze medals.

Aisha Tumaini, a class five pupil at Marafiki Primary Boarding School in Kilifi and David Baya from Kajiado, handed the country silver medals after losing to opponents from Egypt in their respective finals.

Tumaini gave it all before losing to Farida Magdy in the final of the Girls’ Under-70 kilograms while Bayan went down to Mohamed Said Ramadhan in Boys’ Under-55kgs.

Kenya's Amina Kavure (blue) and Cameroon's Nsame Mbongo battle during their African Judo Cadet and Junior Championships -48kg contest at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Gymnasium on July 22, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Tumaini had knocked out Divine Irakose from Burundi in the semi-finals while Baya edged out Kayden Barnard from South Africa also in the semis.

“I really wanted that gold medal but I thank God for this silver. It’s such a good feeling to represent Kenya well on my first outing for Kenya,” said Tumaini, who hopes to seal her place in Team Kenya for the Africa Youth Games slated for October in Egypt.

“It’s also a privilege having taken my maiden trip to Nairobi because of sports,” said Tumaini, who hopes to win an Olympic title in future. “I never thought I would win a medal but here I am. It’s now possible.”

Abdulrahaman Godwe (Boys’ Under-50kgs), Kelly Daniel (Boys’ Under-60kgs) and Martha Dama (Girls’ Under-52kgs).

The cadet event, which is featuring 43 boys and 38 girls in 14 weight categories ends Friday before paving the way for the African Judo Junior Championships starting Saturday through to Sunday, featuring 129 judokas from 18 countries.

Cadet features boys and girls aged between 14 and 16 while junior features contestants aged 17 to 19.

Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman, Kenya’s Shadrack Maluki said that the two championships will act as a build up to the Africa Youth Olympics.

Maluki, who is also the Kenya Judo Association (KJA) chairman, said that the two events mean a lot for Kenya since they will open many other opportunities.

“We appreciate all the effort the government has made to develop the sport in the country. This particular event wouldn’t have materialised without the government’s support,” he added.

Countries taking part are Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mozambique, Senegal and South Africa in the cadet event.

It has men’s -50 kg, -55 kg, -60 kg, -66 kg, -73 kg and -81 kg, while the women will contest in -48 kg, -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg and -70 kg.

Hosts Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Madagascar, Senegal, Angola, Botswana, Guinea, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Zimbabwe and Gabon will participate in the junior event.

The men will slug it out in the 60kg, -66kg, -73kg, -81kg, -90kg, -100 kg and +100kg with the women seizing each other in 48kg, -52kg, -57kg, -63kg, -70kg, -78 kg and +78kg.

All the participants are putting up at the Movenpick Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi for the entire duration of the event.

The two events will also be used as a precursor to the 2022 Conakry Junior African Cup set for September this year in Guinea.

Maluki said hosting the event will also open doors for Kenya to host major events including Grand Slams and the Grand Prix.

“Kenya has come of age and we are liaising closely with the government with our sights firmly set on the two major championships,” said Maluki.