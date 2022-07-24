Kenya finish eighth at Africa Judo Junior Championships

Team Kenya finished eighth overall with two silver medals as the Africa Judo Junior Championships ended Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

It’s Egypt who dominated to win the mixed team competition to top the medal standings with 13 medals; seven gold, four silver and two bronze.

The championships attracted a record 141 judokas; 78 men and 63 women from 21 countries.

Kenya beat Burundi 4-2, but lost to Egypt 4-2 and Angola 4-3 respectively to miss out on the medal, a day after they secured two silver medals from the singles championships.

Angola, who claimed silver in the mixed event, settled second in the medal standings with eight medals; three gold, one silver and three bronze followed by Senegal with one gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Kenya had claimed two silver and three bronze medals to finish sixth in the Africa Judo Cadet Championships that ended at the same venue on Friday.

Once again, Egypt starred in the cadet contest that featured judokas aged between 15 to 17, to top the medals standings with 12 medals; nine gold, one silver and two bronze.

The junior contest featured men and women aged 18 to 20.

One of Team Kenya coaches Zablon Masha noted that this was their best ever performance in the combined events, having claimed only four medals; one silver and three from the 2019 championships in Burundi.

“We need more of these championships if we are to form a good foundation for senior championships,” said Masha, adding that lack of facilities and exposure in their main undoing.

“The judoka gees is so expensive that we are forced to share during events.”

Masha is happy that the equipment used during the championships including the mats and judoka gees will remain in Kenya for use by the judokas.

Masha said they now turn their focus to preparing the youngsters for the Africa Youth Olympics due for

Kenya Judo Association (KJA) chairman Shadrack Maluki, who is also the Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman, declared the event a major success with AJU president indicating that Kenya has now passed the test of hosting major events.

Maluki revealed that the International Judo Federation (IJF) will send a coach to the country to help in age group and national teams training.

“The fact that it’s mostly judokas from outside major cities in the country who won medals is a strong indication on how the game is spreading,” said Maluki, adding that it’s only in 2017 when they introduced the age group championships.

Kajiado’s Dennis Mwangi and Lewis Atieno from Malindi gave a good show before going down to their strong rivals in their respective finals in the junior event.

Mwangi, 20, who has just cleared his Form Four at Ole Kasisi Secondary School in Kajiado, lost to Hady Hussein from Egypt in the men's under-100kg final.

Mwangi had knocked out Amir Yaogo from Burundi in the semi-finals, while Hussein bundled out South African Righardt van Rensburg.

Atieno, a Form Three student at Ngala Memorial in Kilifi, lost to Yacine Djiba from Senegal in women’s Under-78kg final.

In the Cadet event, Aisha Tumaini, a class five pupil at Marafiki Primary Boarding School in Kilifi and David Baya from Kajiado, handed the country silver medals after losing to opponents from Egypt in their respective finals.

Tumaini gave it all before losing to Farida Magdy in the final of the Girls’ Under-70 kilograms, while Baya went down to Mohamed Said Ramadhan in Boys’ Under-55kg.