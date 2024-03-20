Kenya eye Zambia's scalp in 3x3 basketball

Kenya face Zambia on Thursday night in a must-win tie in the men's basketball 3x3 after posting mixed results in their first two matches in the African Games in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday.

Coach Tonny Ochieng’s men opened their Pool “D” matches on a wrong-footing after losing 13-10 to Botswana before recovering to pip Algeria 17-16 in their second match at the University Of Ghana Basketball Courts.

"I’m very happy with the results. We fought hard like a team collectively, and things worked well for us. We led from the tip-off and our execution rate was very high. So, the team did well, especially in attack. We need to work more on how to stop the drives and the two points,” Ochieng said.

Ochieng noted that the team had not settled in the game against Botswana.

“We have two players who have never been in such a stage, so there was stage fright. We also had one injury. But, the hamstring injury was well managed before the second game,” he said.

Ochieng said they will be ready for the final group stage game against Zambia.

“We are going for nothing short of a win because we know where we are at now,” he said on the phone on Wednesday.

Botswana lead the group with two straight wins, followed by Algeria, Kenya and Zambia, all of who have picked one win and one loss in that order.