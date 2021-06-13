Kenya drop to classification stage in continental tourney

Nairobi Water Queens and national women's handball team centre back Michelle Oyoo works out at her home in Buruburu on June 24, 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic that has ground sports activities to a halt in the country. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Agnes Makhandia

  • Kenya lost their preliminary matches against hosts Cameroon 40-26, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 42-16 before they crashed out against stubborn Nigeria on Saturday night 26-21
  • Kenya team manager Caroline Kusa said a concentration lapse in the dying minutes of the second half cost them
  • The President Cup, which kicks off Monday, will act as ranking for teams that failed to qualify for quater-finals in the event that has attracted three groups

The national women's handball team will now play in the President Cup after finishing last in Group 'B' of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon. 

