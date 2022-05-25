Kenya’s Commonwealth Games budget to be approved on Friday

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Steering Committee could approve the Games’ budget on Friday.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) first deputy president, Shadrack Maluki revealed that it is after the meeting that they will know how much the Games will cost.

Maluki projected that they will send a team of 123 athletes to the Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 at the British city.

Maluki, who was addressing a media briefing at Team Kenya's residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre, appealed to the corporate to come on board and support the team.

“The Steering Committee is still working on the budget and all should be through by Friday. I can’t tell how much it will cost us until its approved,” explained Maluki, who was accompanied by NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku, Chef de Mission for Team Kenya for Commonwealth Games, John Ogolla and General Team Manager Evans Bosire.

Maluki noted that it is quality that they want to take to Birmingham rather than numbers.

“We want to take athletes who will give us medals and best performances rather than participation,” said Maluki.

Kenya was represented by 136 athletes at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where the country managed to collect 17 medals; four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Ogolla disclosed that a team of 198 that includes 123 athletes is already in residential training that started Saturday.

More teams are expected as federations continue to qualify athletes.

Teams that had reported to camp by Wednesday are boxing, cycling, judo, wrestling, weightlifting, men and women’s 3x3 basketball, wheelchair basketball, para athletics, powerlifting and para cycling.

Bowling, squash, swimming and beach volleyball will be training in satellite camps while athletics, triathlon, badminton, table tennis and men’s sevens rugby.

The men and women’s marathon teams are in various camps in Ngong, Kapsabet, Iten and Nyeri.

“The local camp venues and schedules are drawn by the technical officials of the qualified teams, for optimum benefit for the specific athletes’ needs. The camps are planned as a high performance environment, for optimum preparation of the teams,” said Ogolla.

Ogolla noted that para sports have fully been integrated into the team.

“This will also be the case for the sports programs during the games where para events will run concurrently with able-bodied events,” said Ogolla.

Ogolla said all the athletes and officials for the games will be fully vaccinated from Covid-19, adding that strict Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to in Birmingham.

“Vaccination certificates will be required and everyone will be tested on entry in England for Covid-19. Masks will be mandatory in buses and enclosed venues,” said Ogolla.

Team Kenya will be in three villages, which will give the management additional logistics and administration needs.

The villages are at Birmingham University, University of Warwick and NEC Hotels in Birmingham. “The sports are spread between the villages based on proximity to the competition venues,” said Ogolla.

Mutuku said their target is to get medals as well as expose athletes for future performance.