Kenyans claim silver medals in Africa Junior Championships

Kenya claimed two silver medals as the Africa Judo Junior Championships got underway on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kajiado’s Dennis Mwangi and Lewis Atieno from Malindi gave a good show before going down to their strong rivals in their respective finals.

Kenya's Dennis Mwangi (left) takes on Hussein Hady of Egypt in the men's Under-100kgs final during Africa Judo Junior Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Gymnasium on July 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mwangi, 20, who has just cleared his Form Four at Ole Kasisi Secondary School in Kajiado, lost to Hady Hussein from Egypt in the men's under-100kg final.

Mwangi had knocked out Amir Yaogo from Burundi in the semi-finals while Hussein bundled out South African Righardt van Rensburg.

Atieno, a Form Three student at Ngala Memorial in Kilifi, lost to Yacine Djiba from Senegal in women’s Under-78kg final.

Kenya placed eighth in the medal standings with two silver medals after day one that saw Egypt dominate once again going into the second day on Sunday.

The Egyptians hauled 13 medals in the singles contest; seven gold, four silver and two bronze to top the standings and are followed by Angola with three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Senegal are currently third with one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Egypt are fresh from winning the Africa Junior Cadet Championships that ended on Friday at the same venue, collecting 12 medals; nine gold, one silver and two bronze.

Kenya finished sixth with two silver and three bronze medals.

Arguably, despite not having secured any victory, this will end as Kenya’s best ever performance with sevens medals from the combined cadet and junior events.

They won four medals from the previous 2019 event in Burundi; a silver and three bronze.

"It was a tough final. My opponent proved strong with a lot of experience,” said Mwangi, who was representing Kenya for the second time, having claimed bronze during the East Africa Championships in Kampala in May.

“Nevertheless, it’s a great achievement for me to win a continental silver medal. It’s all about hard work I put in training. I dedicated more time for training, having cleared school,” said Mwangi, adding that they need more exposure to be at the same level as their North and West African opponents.

Despite taking up the game early this year, Atieno had hopes of winning gold for Kenya.

“I had trained well but I guess inexperience cost me,” said Atieno, who now turns her focus to the Africa Youth Olympics set for Egypt in October.

“I only took up the game because of self-defence. I also came to understand that the game instilled discipline and how to live with people,” said Atieno.

Kenya's Lewis Atieno (left) takes on Senegal's Yacine Djiba in the women's Under-78kgs final during Africa Judo Junior Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Gymnasium on July 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Mary Njeri saw her dreams of winning a medal go up in smoke when she lost to Afna Shehata in the bronze medal contest in women’s Under-70kg.