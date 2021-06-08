Kenya battle Cameroon in continental handball tourney

Nairobi Water's Mitchelle Odhiambo trrains at home in this photo taken on June 24, 2020. She is part of the national women's handball team that is taking part in the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Yaounde, Cameroon.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reigning African champions Angola are in Group C with Congo, Algeria and Cape Verde, while runners-up Senegal are in Group A, alongside Tunisia, Guinea and Madagascar.
  • The competition was originally scheduled to take place last December, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national women's handball team open their Africa Nations Cup campaign Tuesday with a tie against hosts Cameroon at 8pm at the Palais des Sport Complex in Yaounde.

