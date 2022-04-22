Kenya's basketball team eyes historic win at Deaflympics

The national men's deaf basketball team is yearning for a first ever Deaflympics victory at the forthcoming Games in Brazil.

The 24th summer edition of the global championships has been primed for May 1 to 15 in the Southern town of Caxias Do Sul.

The national men's deaf basketball team will be making their third successive appearance at the event, having graced the 2013 and 2017 events held in Sofia, Bulgaria and Samsun, Turkey respectively. They failed to taste victory in the two editions.

Kenya are in Pool A, alongside powerhouses Israel, United States, Argentina and Poland.

Pool B comprises Lithuania, hosts Brazil, Greece, Venezuela, Chinese Taipei and Ukraine.

The team’s captain Calvin Musalia, who was among Team Kenya at the two previous editions said he expects a better performance this time around, owing to immense growth in the team.

“Right now we can see some changes in terms of character development and skills development.

"I believe we will be better than the way we were before. My hope is to see Team Kenya improve much better than the time we were in Bulgaria and in Turkey,” said the 38-year-old point guard.

He spoke Friday after the team’s morning training at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi.

Reckoning that they are in a difficult pool, the Deaf Kings Club man said that where the going gets tough for them, they will strive to ensure they don’t lose the match by a bigger margin.

“It is a difficult pool, especially the US but we have fought them before. I truly believe that we can do our best. Even if we cannot beat them, we will reduce their winning margin,” he said.

Musalia’s sentiments were echoed by the team’s head coach Jeff Mwaniki.

He said that while he does not want to set unrealistic targets for his charges, they are adequately prepared, and will look to shock their tough opponents on their flaws.

“This time around I am positive with the team because I am seeing different characters, different peoples in terms of how they perceive the game, play it and enjoy,” said Mwaniki who is the head coach of basketball at Kenya Academy of Sports.

“But I would be lying to you if I said that we are going to bring the medal…We have to be realistic with our goals. If we lose to a particular country by a certain margin, then we look how we can reduce it but if they sleep, we beat them,” added the former Ulinzi Warriors player.

With only a week remaining before the Games kick-off, the technical bench has whittled the team from 20 to 12. Half of the traveling team have featured in the Deaflympics before.

Mwaniki added that they will also be banking on unity for a good show in Brazil. "We are basing our strategy on team skill such that even if our star player is not there, still the wheel can keep on turning. With the cohesiveness I am seeing in the team, I believe we will do better," he said.