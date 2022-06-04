Kenya 7s legend Kayange lands another global appointment

Former Kenya Sevens captain Humphrey Kayange has been appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Executive Committee.

Wada president Witold Banka disclosed on Friday that Kayange, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission, has joined Wada executive as a member.

Kayange will serve for three years commencing June 1.

The appointment was made on Friday in a letter to Kayange, who is also an Athletes Representative at the Nationals National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The appointment came following Wada Executive Committee and Foundation Board meeting in Cairo on May 18-19 this year.

Notably, Kayange attended the meeting as a Wada Foundation Board member.

Banka said they are ready to work with Kayange to further Wada's goals especially in the continent.

“I look forward to working with you in your capacity as our member, and of course in your continued role as a Foundation Board member as well," said Banka.

NOC-K president Paul Tergat welcomed Kayange's appointment saying the development is a true example of how far our athletes can go if empowered.