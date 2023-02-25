Kemu, KU shine as battle for Kusa supremacy hots up in Meru

Hosts Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) men’s 3x3 men's basketball team used home advantage to register crucial wins and storm the semifinals of the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) playoffs on Saturday.

The Meru-based varsity side narrowly beKem, KU shine as Kusa playoffs hot up in Meruat former champions Kabarak 9-8, humbled Dedan Kimathi 16-10 before silencing Kisii 18-12 to top of Group A despite a disappointing 16-13 loss to Kenyatta University.

Kemu will on Sunday face Embu while Multi Media (MMUST) will square it out with the determined Kisii trio of captain William Kyambo, Alvin Maloso and Javan Otieno at Kemu basketball court Sunday.

The Kisii side were unlucky to lose to Kemu, with the versatile shooting guard Maloso quickly winning rebounds to make crucial scores.

Kyambo was full of praise for their talisman, hoping he will be in fine form on Sunday.

"We have won most probably by shooting. We have our shooting guard who is very good. He was our strength," he said.

In the women’s 3x3 basketball, Chuka and Multi Media were unstoppable, registering straight wins to top their respective groups and qualify for semis.

Chuka, who saw off University of Eldoret 14-5 and JKUAT 11-10, will face Laikipia, while MMUST, who humbled Dekut 16-05, Laikipia 10-02 and Mt Kenya 12-05, will battle JKUAT.

In men’s rugby 7s, Moi, Egerton and Meru booked semifinal slots, with the latter two having to wait for the final group matches Sunday, to know their exact position and their opponents.

Moi was guaranteed of topping Group ‘B’ after decisively winning all their four matches Saturday, whitewashing Umma 40-00, walloping TUM 14-0 and beating Chuka 14-05 and Kirinyaga 17-7.

The second qualification slot will be decided when TUM meets Chuka and underdogs Umma face Kirinyaga.

In Group ‘A’, the match between Egerton and Kisii early Sunday will determine the group’s final standings.

Meru, who are coached by Kenya Rugby Union Central Region's coordinator Patrick Mwika, beat Lukenya 58-0, dismissed Kisii 22-0 easily overcame Pwani 17-0, before being stunned 12-0 by Egerton.

Egerton are yet to concede a try and are favourites to top the group.

“We underrated Egerton since we had come from the easy 58-0 win against Lukenya and thought we would easily run over them. Egerton were hard pressing and were patient in their tries. We realised that we were losing when it was too late,” said Amayo.

Meru had earlier on suffered a setback after outside prop Alexander Gachiri picked an ankle injury and was ruled out of the remaining matches.

In women’s rugby, Maseno beat Murang’a 14-7 and Karatina 20-5, to register an early lead in their five-team round robin competition.

Murang’a also brushed aside the opening defeat to Maseno, to record 12-7 and 5-0 wins against Meru and Karatina respectively.

In roll ball, JKUAT Hunters and their comrades JKUAT Panthers booked semifinal berths with convincing wins during matches played at Meru University of Science and Technology.

The teams, trained by national coach Steve Macharia, exhibited special skills on skates, flooring their opponents with ease.

The Hunters, led by national skipper Brian Matiko and forward Griffins Elegwa, thrashed Kirinyaga 8-0, beat Meru 5-0 before overcoming a stubborn Maseno 2-0 and will battle it out with Kisii on Sunday.

The Panthers followed suit easily defeating Maseno 7-3 and Chuka 5-0 and will play against Kirinyaga, while Kenyatta will square it out with Maseno in the women's semis.