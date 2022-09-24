Kecoso Games: Postal Corporation win football title

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) have won the football title as the curtain fell on the 41st edition of Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) tournament staged at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Communication Authority (CA) beat PCK 1-0 in the final match, but finished second on points.

Both teams play in the Kenya Premier League. Denis Dalo scored the lone goal for CA in the 16th minute of the match. PCK scored a total of 12 goals in the tournament and conceded two, while CA scored nine goals and conceded three in the competition. In effect PCK led in the table of standings.

Match referee Lawi Koech dished out four yellow cards in the tense encounter to Henry Odhiambo of PCK in the 22nd minute, and Communication Authority players Dalo (34th minute), Peter Njamah (67th minute), and Brian Musa (89th minute).

PCK, CA and Zoo Kericho each collected nine points, having lost one game each, but PCK won the title on goal aggregate.

Zoo Kericho wound up third, followed by Kenya Ports Authority, and the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development.

“We have lost on goal differences after the three teams – CA, PCK and Zoo Kericho posted nine points each. With the outcome, we now have the chance to correct the weaknesses in the team,” CA head coach Ken Kenyatta said.

At the same time, Isaiah Lasoi of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) won men’s 3,000 metres competition as her team won the overall title in the competition that lasted eight days.

The Communication Authority wound up second overall.

Lasoi, an upcoming athlete who trains in Kericho, clocked 8min,01.7min to win ahead of Kevin Rotich of KPA (8:04.7) and third-placed Richard Ajuja of KCAA (8:08.5).

Lasoi had also won men’s 5,0000m title on Friday.

“The win prepares me for upcoming competitions. I hope to compete in the national competitions for the first time. I feel that the training I have been exposed to is good and will endeavour to improve on the time I posted here,” Lasoi said.

World Under-20, 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich, competing for KCAA, won women’s 3,000m race in 9:16.23 at the Kericho Green stadium.