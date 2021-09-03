KDF Sharks train guns on Nanyuki

Kenya Defence Forces women's handball team, Sharks, Saturday face off with Nanyuki as Kenya Handball Federation National League enters the homestretch at Nyayo National Stadium handball court, in Nairobi.

The winner of the tie will close gap on leaders and reigning champions Nairobi Water Queens who are not in action this weekend.

Nanyuki are second in the eight-team league with nine points from six matches, three shy of Nairobi Water, while unbeaten Sharks are placed third with eight points from four matches.

Sharks coach Harold Mumbo said they're keen to build on last weekend's win against Amazon.

"We are taking one match at a time but our focus is to guard our winning streak. Nanyuki are a good side who play a fast game but we hope to tame them," said Mumbo, a former KDF men's team player.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) have a date with visiting Rangers in another women's match of the day. NCPB and Rangers are level on four points from five matches but the latter have an inferior goal difference.

NCPB coach Danston Eshikumo conceded that their current position doesn't reflect their potential but was optimistic the players will turn around the team's fortunes and finish the season in a respectable position.

In the men's category, Rangers have two ties; against Gunners in the morning before they wrap the day with a clash against Vickers.

Should the Bungoma County-based Rangers win their two fixtures, they will move to seventh position on the log with 11 points from seven matches.

The side coached by Gerald Juma currently occupy 10th position with seven points from five matches in the 19-team league.

Fixtures

Saturday

NCPB v Rangers (W) 9:00am

Rangers v Gunners 10:30am

Rangers v KU (W) 12:00pm

Rangers v Vickers 1:30pm