KDF Sharks train guns on Nanyuki

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) shoots from the penalty spot during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Nairobi Water at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nanyuki are second in the eight-team league with nine points from six matches, three shy of Nairobi Water, while unbeaten Sharks are placed third with eight points from four matches
  • National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) have a date with visiting Rangers in another women's match of the day
  • In the men's category, Rangers have two ties; against Gunners in the morning before they wrap the day with a clash against Vickers

Kenya Defence Forces women's handball team, Sharks, Saturday face off with Nanyuki as Kenya Handball Federation National League enters the homestretch at Nyayo National Stadium handball court,  in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.