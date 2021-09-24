KDF scent third place in handball league

Black Mamba's Victor Luvale

Black Mamba's Victor Luvale (left) shoots to score during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Technical University of Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • KDF play Inspired on Saturday before they tackle Vickers on Sunday with third place within reach
  • A win for the soldiers will take them to third place with 22 points from 12 matches while Mambas will drop to fourth position with 20 points from 11 matches
  • Influential KDF player Nicholas Ireri said they will be going for nothing short of victory in both matches

Former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team have a chance to dislodge Black Mamba from third spot on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings when they line up against Inspired and Vickers this weekend at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

