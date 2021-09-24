KDF scent third place in handball league

Former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team have a chance to dislodge Black Mamba from third spot on Kenya Handball Federation National League standings when they line up against Inspired and Vickers this weekend at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KDF play Inspired on Saturday before they tackle Vickers on Sunday with third place within reach.

Fourth-placed KDF have 18 points from 10 matches while Inspired have eight points from 14 matches and occupy 13th place in 19-team league. Vickers are placed 17th with two points from 10 matches.

A win for the soldiers will take them to third place with 22 points from 12 matches while Mambas will drop to fourth position with 20 points from 11 matches.

National Cereals and Produce Board are second with 24 points from 13 matches while league leaders and unbeaten Strathmore University who have 26 points from 13 matches have a match against Boomerang on Sunday.

Influential KDF player Nicholas Ireri said they will be going for nothing short of victory in both matches.

"We will not be overconfident. However, we are keen to record wins that will enable us close gap on our rivals. The league is expected to end in November and we are keen to win our remaining matches to reclaim the title we last won in 2016," said Ireri, a national team player.

In other matches at the same venue, Gunners take on Tigers as Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) battle Generation.

Vickers have a date with much-improved Buccaneers as Boomerang face off with General Service Unit (GSU).

In the only women's match of the day, Amazon welcome Nanyuki as they seek to record their second win of the season.

Amazon have two points from six matches while their opponents are placed third with nine points from eight matches in the nine-team league.

A win for Nanyuki will help them close gap on second-placed KDF and reigning champions Nairobi Water who are not in action this weekend with 12 and 14 points from seven matches respectively.

Fixtures

Saturday

Amazon v Nanyuki (W) 9am

Gunners v Tigers 10:30am

JKUAT v Generation 12pm

Inspired v KDF 1:30pm

Vickers v Buccaneers 3pm