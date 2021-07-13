KDF's Ndunda wins inaugural women's shooting competiton

History was made on Sunday when International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) women’s championship was staged for the first time at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi.

The first Kenyan woman Major General, Fatuma Ahmed watched as Irene Ndunda from Kenya Defence Forces destroyed a fine field to lift the inaugural title.

Ndunda amassed 469.3598 points from six stages, beating Belinda Amuom from General Service Unit (GSU), to second place in the event that was held under the auspices of Kenya Shooting Sport Federation (KSSF).

“Ï had immense pressure especially going into the event. I wasn’t myself the first three stages especially with two sharpshooters around, Belinda Amuom and Agatha Muchiri,” said Ndunda, who was rewarded with a trophy, Sh100,000 and a return air ticket to Mombasa.

“I regained my confidence in the last three stages by just being myself and not focusing on who was on the course. I was shocked to win by that big margin,” said Ndunda.

Amuom carded 459.0583 points as Irene Wanjiku downed 446.8673 to finish third. Agatha Muchiri from KDF collected 443.8089 points for fourth place in the shoot that was facilitated by Seagas Limited and Site Systems Limited.

Agnes Muchiri of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) scored 442.6529 to finish fifth. Brenda Ajiambo (KDF, 426.7139), Joyce Chebii (KDF, 381.5757), Sarah Masaine (Chalbi Desert, 361.8855), Caroline Kiama (Chalbi Desert, 348.1706) and Pauline Munyi (International Police Association, 347.8989) finished in that order to wrap up the top 10.

Agnes Muchiri won Stage One with 60 points beating Elizabeth Cherono and Amuom, who returned 51.8293 and 50.80.77 respectively.

Nune Bonaya from KDF won Stage Two on 45 points after seeing of Agatha Muchiri and Caroline Kiama, who scored 43.9936 and 42.42.36 in that order.

Rosali Mochari’s 40 points won Stage Three, Stage Four went to Ndunda with 95 points, while Amoum took Stage Five with a superlative 150 points.

The championship that attracted 42 firers saw Chalbi Desert win the team title followed by KDF and Kenya Airways.

Top 10 results