KDF's Ndunda wins inaugural women's shooting competiton

Irene Ndunda

Overall winner Irene Ndunda (second left) receiving her trophy from Major General Fatuma Ahmed ( second right) assisted by Kenya Women’s Shooting team chairlady Pauline Munyi (right) and Kenya Regiment Rifle Club chairman Memba Muriuki (left) after winning the International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) women’s championship at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amuom carded 459.0583 points as Irene Wanjiku downed 446.8673 to finish third. Agatha Muchiri from KDF collected 443.8089 points for fourth place in the shoot that was facilitated by Seagas Limited and Site Systems Limited.
  • Agnes Muchiri of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) scored 442.6529 to finish fifth. Brenda Ajiambo (KDF, 426.7139), Joyce Chebii (KDF, 381.5757), Sarah Masaine (Chalbi Desert, 361.8855), Caroline Kiama (Chalbi Desert, 348.1706) and Pauline Munyi (International Police Association, 347.8989) finished in that order to wrap up the top 10.

History was made on Sunday when International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) women’s championship was staged for the first time at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Stanchart Nairobi Marathon back on this year

  2. 48,000 meals a day: Tokyo tackles feeding an Olympic Village

  3. KDF's Ndunda wins inaugural women's shooting competiton

  4. Rashford: I will never apologise for who I am

  5. Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.