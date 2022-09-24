KDF, Nairobi Water stretch unbeaten runs in handball league

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Nairobi Water on Saturday maintained their winning streak after they won their respective matches in the men’s and women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KDF saw off Rangers Handball Club 37-24 while back-to-back champions Nairobi Water humiliated Kenyatta University (KU) 41-13 in a lop-sided match.

KDF’s win moved them to second on the table with 18 points from nine matches, four points behind leaders and reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board.

Black Mamba, who were inactive this weekend, were relegated to third position with 16 points from nine matches.

In the women's league, Nairobi Water extended the lead on the standings with 18 points from nine matches.

Cecilia Katheu (8) and Brenda Ariviza (7) emerged top scorers for the winners while Celyne Wabuke and Doris Odende each score three goals for the students.

Edwin Wasilwa and Abel Kemeli scored eight and seven goals respectively for KDF while Benson Mutinda (7)and Charles Onyango (5) posted meaninglful scores on the board for the losing side.

After the loss to KDF, Rangers recovered to see off newcomers Desert Scorpions 33-24.

Rangers who arrived in the capital six hours to the kick-off, are happy to return to Bungoma with one win.

“We contribute money among ourselves to travel to Nairobi for matches and so, we are also proud of the win and the fact that we honour the fixtures. We don’t have a sponsor. It hasn't been easy but we remain hopeful that wellwishers will come on board,” said team’s official Moses Munyasiah.

Rangers will battle KU and Spartans on Sunday.

In other match, General Service Unit overwhelmed Spartans 41-20.

Christopher Mayende (9) and Brian Mwanami (6) top scored for the paramilitary side and Spartans