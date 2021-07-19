KDF, Nairobi Water maintain lead in handball league

Four men's teams won their respective ties over the weekend to maintain their unbeaten run in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League.

They are league leaders and former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Strathmore University, the much-improved General Service Unit (GSU) and champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

KDF, who have 12 points from six matches, held their nerve to see off stubborn Buccaneers 23-21, while second placed Strathmore, also on 12 points, but with an inferior goal difference, won against Technical University of Kenya 26-10 at Nyayo National Stadium handball court.

The paramilitary side defeated Tigers 28-22 and Inspired 36-28 to complete the top three positions with 10 points from five matches.

Cereals, who have eight points from four matches, had on Saturday thrashed Inpsired 41-18, before extending the good run with a 43-13 win against Generation on Sunday.

Cereals team manager Edina Kasadi remained optimistic the lads will assume their rightful position if they keep up with the good performances.

"We are on the right track and our current position on the rankings has nothing to do with where we want to be when the season comes to an end," said the former national team player.

On the flip side, Inspired and Bomerang who were not in action, remain winless from two matches played.

In the women's category, champions Nairobi Water guarded their unbeaten run with a deserved 39-11 win against Kenyatta University.

The water girls lead the standings with six points from three matches, while NCPB, who were shocked by league debuntants Nanyuki 23-22, were dislodged from the second position.

Cereals are third with two points from two matches, two points behind second placed Nanyuki, who have four points from three matches.