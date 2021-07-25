KDF ladies make light work of JKUAT

  • KDF are unbeaten in three matches and occupy third position on the standings with six points
  • Nanyuki and KU settled for a 26-26 draw having tied 13-13 at the breather in an evenly contested match
  • In the men's matches, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) recovered from Saturday's shock loss to GSU to beat JKUAT 35-19

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's team defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 40-13 in a one-sided Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium handball court, in Nairobi on Sunday. 

