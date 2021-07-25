KDF ladies make light work of JKUAT

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's team defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 40-13 in a one-sided Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium handball court, in Nairobi on Sunday.

KDF are unbeaten in three matches and occupy third position on the standings with six points.

The varsity side trailed the soldiers 5-19 at the breather.

Related KU stun leaders KDF as NCPB stumble Other Sports

Esther Gathoni and Lenah Njeri scored four and three goals respectively to emerge top scorers for the students, while Sharon Mulei and Sarah Wasike scored 10 goals each for the winners.

Nanyuki and Kenyatta University settled for a 26-26 draw having tied 13-13 at the breather in an evenly contested match.

Nanyuki coach Fredrick Otieno bemoaned the outcome.

"We would have won the match but the players relaxed at some point and we were punished. We will come back better," said Otieno.

KU coach Geoffrey Barasa noted improvement in his team.

In the men's matches, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) recovered from Saturday's shock loss to GSU to beat JKUAT 35-19.

Brian Wekukha (7) and Timothy Kirimi (5) emerged top scorers for the winners while Dolan Nimrod (9) and Brian Juma (5) top scored for the losers.

In the other result, KU men's team failed to extend their good run as they went down to Black Mamba 30-24.

The varsity side had on Saturday beaten KDF 32-31.