KDF gun down Navigators in handball league

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday defeated Net Navigators 36-24 in the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to move second on the standings.

Unbeaten KDF have eight points from four matches, four behind leaders and back-to-back champions Nairobi Water, who have 12 points from six matches.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) were relegated to third position with eight points from five matches after they succumbed to Nairobi Water Saturday 34-27.

Sarah Wasike and Euphrasia Mukasia scored nine and five goals to emerge top scorers for KDF, while Elizabeth Alungat (11) and Sharon Akoth (3) starred for the losers.

In the other women’s match, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) held their nerve to see off a stubborn Amazon 24-23 to move fifth on the standings with four points from six matches in the 10-team league.

Boomerang recorded two losses against Makueni Bees (35-31) and National City Council Government (NCCG) (39-36) in the men’s league.

NCCG team official Bevaline Abulamusi said they are learning the ropes after making their debut in the league this season.

“Every win is important to us. I know the efforts these players put in to ensure we have a formidable team prior to the league matches.