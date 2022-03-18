KDF, GSU eye Super Cup semi-final slots

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men’s team will battle Black Mamba for a semi-final slot in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The winner between KDF and Mamba will join defending League and Super Cup champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who booked the first Pool 'A' semi-final slot last weekend at the same venue.

Cereals finished the preliminary stage unbeaten with four points. NCPB defeated KDF 26-22 last Saturday before beating Black Mamba 31-22 the following day.

KDF, who have a rich squad to chose from and were tipped to win the National League title last season, surprisingly placed fifth in the regular season.

KDF and Mamba will be jostling for the remaining semi-final slot in pool ‘A’.

“This was a tough pool. We want to proceed to the next stage but I know it will not be easy. Whatever the outcome, we will take the lessons and use them in the new season next month,” said Mamba coach Martin Abunde.

In Pool ’B’, Strathmore University have already qualified for the last four.

Strathmore, who are coached by Peter Mwathi were surprisingly held to a 21-21 draw by newcomers Kenyatta University (KU) before beating General Service Unit (GSU) 28-15.

GSU will take on KU on Saturday with the students going into the match with a point. KU captain Samuel Katuva said they have worked on their finishing which was their main undoing last weekend.

“Our defence was perfect. The one point gives us an upper hand heading into the match but we will not be over confident. We will give our all and see what happens,” said Katuva.

GSU coach Victor Siero was optimistic his charges will give a good account of themselves.

In the women’s category, which is being played in round-robin format, NCPB take on Nanyuki.

Cereals lost 32-19 to champions Nairobi Water last weekend while Nanyuki recorded two defeats at the hands of Nairobi Water 37-17 and KDF 30-17.

Cereals player Purity Nyawira said they have to beat Nanyuki if they are to finish in a respectable position at the end of the event next weekend.

Fixtures (all matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Saturday

NCPB v Nanyuki (W) 12pm

KDF v Black Mamba (M) 1:30pm