KBL in Sh45 million boost for Team Kenya ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director John Musunga (left) poses with a dummy cheque of Sh45 million with Ministry of Sports, Secretary In charge of administration Josephine Onunga (centre) and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While handing over the sponsorship cheque, Musunga said that it's their passion to participate at the Olympics since it enables them to connect with Kenyans
  • As part of the partnership, Musunga said they will also be involved in the production of the travelling kit for Team Kenya heading to Tokyo Olympics
  • Amina underscored the role played by corporates like KBL that has not only helped sports grow but also the community

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Tuesday unveiled Sh45 million sponsorship for Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

