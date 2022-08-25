Kakamega eye rugby sevens title

The reigning national Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School will be seeking to win in the Kakamega County sevens rugby title in the term two games that kick off on Friday.

Kakamega coach Edward Butala Wambi said they intent on replicating their 15s success at the shortened version of the game.

“The boys are in good shape having trained well,” said Wambi.

In Trans Nzoia County, national football champions St Anthony’s Kitale will be playing in their backyard where the football competition will be staged over the weekend.

Six schools in two pools will battle to qualify for the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) Regional Championships that will be held in Nakuru County next weekend.