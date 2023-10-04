Kakamega embarks on ambitious plan to upgrade sports facilities

The County Government of Kakamega has embarked on an ambitious plan to upgrade all public sports grounds in all the 60 wards to nurture and develop talent.

County Minister for Trade, Industrialisation and Tourism (CECM), Rachel Atamba said they want to rehabilitate and modernise at least one stadium in all the 12 sub-counties namely - Shinyalu, Navakholo, Mumias East, Mumias West, Matungu, Malava, Lurambi, Lugari, Likuyani, Khwisero, Ikolomani and Butere.

Isukha South Member of County Assembly, Charles Lwanga, said renovation of current sports grounds in the county will create employment.

He said such playgrounds are synonymous with inter-estates, village and ward sports tournaments that have produced top sportsmen and women in the country.

Atamba, who was accompanied by the County Chief Sports Officer Joseph Abucheli, said governor Fernandes Barasa is committed towards nurturing talents having sponsored the annual Governor’s Cup tournaments for men and women from the ward level since 2020.

“I’m happy to be part of this great project and we will not hesitate in passing all relevant Bills that seek to develop sports in the county,” she said.

She was speaking on Sunday at Mukumu Girls Sports ground where she handed over trophies and cash to winners of the FCPA Barasa Governor’s Cup during the Isukha South Ward finals.

Former internationals Washington Muhanji and Tony Lidonde graced the finals .

Titanic FC, under the tutelage of Davies Ingoi Imbayi, edged out Mukumu Lyon 1-0 to emerge Isukha Ward champions, while Museno Sambakhalu FC, coached by Cylus Ashibaka, beat Mundulu 2-1 to finish third.