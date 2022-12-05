Juniors Baya, Kipkorir nominated for Soya accolade

Africa silver medalist Judoka David Baya from Kajiado North Judo Club and World Athletics Championships Under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir are among juniors vying for the Most Promising- male award.

The winner will be declared during the 19th edition Sports Personality of the Year Award (Soya) Gala on January 20 next year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Katana and Kipkorir will battle fellow juniors from across the disciplines including 16-year old golfer Andrew Wahome of Nyali Golf and Country Club, World Under-20 3,000m silver medallist Felix Kiptarus and motorsports sensation Karamveer Singh.

Also in contention is weightlifter Joshua Amunga and boxer Joshua Clive. This year’s event is sponsored by Communications Authority, NSSF, Safaricom, Lotto Foundation and Kenya Pipeline.

Baya claimed silver in Boys’ Under-55kgs during the Africa Cadet Championships (Ages 15 - 17) in July at Kasarani.

Baya went down to Mohamed Said Ramadhan from Egypt in the final after he had edged out Kayden Barnard from South Africa in the semis.

The 18-year-old Kipkorir claimed the World Under-20 1,500m title with a dominant display at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, leading from start to finish to win in 3:35.83.

Kipkorir also set a World Under-20 lead in 3,000m after timing 7:38.83 which was also a new personal best at Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića meet in Zagreb, Croatia in September.

Kipkorir also won a 10K race in Annecy in a new personal best time of 28:36.

Some of his biggest achievements by Wahome was when he was feted as the golfer-of-the-year in Pretoria, South Africa in October.

Wahome took part in the Royal and Ancient (R&A), a qualifying event at Vet Lab in May where his performance guaranteed him a ticket to the British Open.

Wahome finished second at the Faldo Series Golf event at Limuru Golf and Country Club in September, just two months after he helped Kenya’s national team to the Victoria Cup title at the same venue.

Kiptarus, 19, claimed silver in the men’s 3,000 metres at the world under-20 event in Cali, timing 7:47.86. He had finished third at the trials in Nairobi clocking 7:52.08.

Singh, 11 was declared the most improved in the Bambino class where he currently leads after five straight wins. He is going for his maiden title after clinching the runner-up position last year.

Amunga, 17, is the National champion at 61 kg class. Amunga floored seniors in the last National Championships, lifting a total of 150 kgs beating favourite Benjamin Osiemo, who competed at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Clive won the National Novices and Intermediate Boxing Championships in the lightweight division.

The 17-year-old beat experienced boxers to book a final berth against Olympian Nick “Commander” Okoth during the Africa Boxing Championships trials.

However, Clive lost to Okoth on points in the lightweight final but had already made a strong statement of intent.