Regional judo development centre, World Grand Slam set for Nairobi

Southern Africa Judo Confederation president Alfred Foloko (left), Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman Thierry Siteny (centre) and Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki during AJU consultative meeting in Nairobi on March 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The development centre will be the second in Africa after the one in Casablanca, Morocco that is currently under construction and due for completion in three months
  • Siteny said AJU and IJF chose Kenya for the Grand Slam and Centre because of the massive political goodwill from the Kenyan government especially President Uhuru Kenyatta
  • Grand Slam is the third most prestigious event in the world of judo after Olympic Games and World Championships

Africa Judo Union (AJU) and International Judo Federation (IJF) intends to put up a development centre in Kenya that will serve East, Central and Southern Africa region within two years.

