Regional judo development centre, World Grand Slam set for Nairobi

Africa Judo Union (AJU) and International Judo Federation (IJF) intends to put up a development centre in Kenya that will serve East, Central and Southern Africa region within two years.

At the same time, AJU chairman Thierry Siteny disclosed Saturday that Kenya has been picked to host the sixth leg Grand Slam next year, making history as the first country in Africa to stage the prestigious event.

The development centre will be the second in Africa after the one in Casablanca, Morocco that is currently under construction and due for completion in three months.

Grand Slam is the third most prestigious event in the world of judo after Olympic Games and World Championships. Fourth in line is the Grand Prix.

World cities hosting the other five Grand Slams are Judo Grand Slam Antalya (Turkey), Judo Grand Slam Paris (France), Judo Grand Slam Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Judo Grand Slam Tbilisi (Georgia) and Judo Grand Slam Tel Aviv (Israel).

Siteny, who is also the IJF director of development, disclosed that the Judo Grand Slam Nairobi will be referred to as Safari Judo Grand Slam.

“The Grand Slam will be the biggest event to be staged in Africa hence our biggest challenge at this time of Covid-19,” said Siteny, who was addressing the press after the AJU consultative meeting at Stanley Hotel, Nairobi.

Siteny said AJU and IJF chose Kenya for the Grand Slam and Centre because of the massive political goodwill from the Kenyan government especially President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We want to rewrite the game’s history and Kenya is the best venue with the country having embraced the sport back in 1963. Having over 150 countries participating will be a major milestone,” said Siteny, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Madagascar (NOC-D) and Judo Madagascar president.

Siteny was accompanied by Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki and Southern Africa Judo Confederation president Alfred Foloko, who is also Olympic Committee of Zambia president among others.

Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman Thierry Siteny (left) with Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki during AJU consultative meeting in Nairobi on March 27, 2021. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Twenty delegates from African countries are taking part in the two-day consultative meeting.

Siteny noted that the government agreeing to provide land for the construction of the Centre at Kasarani is a huge step in realising their goal.

Maluki termed it as great news for Kenya and Africa to have a Centre besides hosting World Grand Slam in Nairobi.

"We must work hard for the two events to be successful,” said Maluki. “Kenya has the capacity to host the two projects with support from the government.”

The meeting would double up as a campaign venture for candidates including Siteny, who will be vying for AJU president and Maluki, who is eying to succeed Siteny as AJU chairman during the AJU elections on May 18 in Casablanca.