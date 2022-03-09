Joy as three siblings qualify for 2021 Deaflympics at Nyayo

The Wamira siblings - David, Beryl and Rael - were Wednesday over the moon after they all qualified for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

The global event will take place from May 1 to 15, and Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) are targeting to enter 70 athletes from the national trials that ends Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

David, who has lately struggled at the international scene, had no peer in both men's 100 metres and 200m. His sisters Beryl and Rael finished first and second respectively in women's 100m to clinch tickets to Brazil.

"I am very happy because my sisters and I have qualified (for the Deaflympics). We have been training together, so it is good to see our hard work pay off. We will try and win gold in Brazil," said David, who bagged bronze in men's 200m at the 2013 Deaflympics in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Beryl, who won gold in women's 200m at the Sofia Deaflympics, said: " I am very proud of my siblings. They gave their best and I hope we will all come back with medals from Brazil."

In the trial, David romped home in men's 100m in 10.7 seconds, one second below the time he clocked during Tuesday's heats.

The Deaflympics entry standard in the race is 11.75. Isaac Atima came second in 11.0 while Simon Menza settled for third in 11.2.

While both Paul Simiyu and Elisha Osuma all beat the Deaflympics entry time by timing 11.4 and 11.6 respectively, they will not be in Brazil by virtue of finishing outside the top three.

David completed what has been a successful trials by crossing the finish line first in men's 200m in 21.7. This was a faster time as he had clocked 21.9 in the heats.

The Deaflympics entry time in the event is 23.85. Others who booked tickets to Brazil in the event are Walter Malenje and Elijah Wekesa - who timed 22.1 and 22.4 respectively.

Charles Muthama (22.6), Paul Simiyu (22.9) and Edwin Terere (23.5) followed in that order but will not make it to Team Kenya as they finished outside the top three.