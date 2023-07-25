John Ohaga: Change Sports Act 2013 to ease our work

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga has reiterated his calls for the amendment of the Sports Act 2013.

Speaking on NTV’s Monday night live sports show, SportOn!, Ohaga said that the Sports Act has not given the SDT the jurisdiction to handle all sports related disputes.

He said that in most cases, they are faced with “jurisdictional challenge” especially on employment disputes since the Sports Act has not given the SDT full powers to handle the matters.

Some parties, he said, prefer having their matters handled by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, thus causing a delay in the determination of the cases.

“Part of the problem we face as SDT with athletes who have grievances, especially employment grievances, is that there is a competing argument about whether they should go to the Employment and Labour Relations Court or come to the SDT,” said Ohaga.

Because the Sports Act has limited the jurisdiction of the SDT, the veteran advocate stated that it is only through their determination that they have been able “to cut a pathway for sports people to access the SDT.”

Ohaga said that Kenya Academy of Sports, Sports Fund and the Sports Registrar, which are the other institutions that the Sports Act gave birth to, have not achieved their intended purpose of revolutionising Kenyan sport, thus the need for amendment of the act.

The Kenya Academy of Sports is mandated with nurturing and developing sports talent, while responsibility of the Sports Fund is to help raise funds to facilitate the growth and development of the sports industry.

The money in the Sports Fund is used in training of sports personnel and supporting the cash award scheme for the purpose of enhancing competitiveness among Kenya's athletes.

“I don’t think it (Sports Act) fits its purpose. I don’t think it provides a bedrock for developing sports in Kenya. It has set up institutions whose impacts I have not been able to see,” said the senior council.

He was first appointed SDT chairman in 2014, before being re-appointed for another five-year term in December 2019 by former Chief Justice David Maraga. He said that he is never bothered by the backlash he receives from Kenyans on the SDT’s rulings.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed doing this job. I have a thick skin so criticism is not a concern for me. I fully understand when people criticise because they do not understand what goes into the decision making, all they see is the decision,” he said.

“Also sports is very subjective because people are always supporting one team, so I don’t expect objectivity. You cannot please everybody.”

He singled out lack of vision to be the main hurdle in the development of Kenyan sports.

“Kenyan sports suffer from lack of vision. I do not think we can propel sports forward without vision,” he said.