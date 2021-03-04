Joe Montana: Tom Brady is the 'G.O.A.T'

Los Angeles, United States

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes Tom Brady "definitely" deserves to be ranked as the greatest quarterback of all time in the wake of his record seventh Super Bowl title last month.

Montana -- long regarded as the benchmark against which all NFL quarterback greats are measured -- told ESPN he believed the debate over Brady's status in the sport had been settled even before the latest Super Bowl.

"I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago," the four-time Super Bowl winner said.

"He has had a tremendous career, he's fun to watch. Everybody always contests over that, but I think if you look at what Tom has been able to accomplish in his time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there on the top of the list," Montana added.

"There's a lot of great guys, as I said, before me ... It's hard to compare them -- but if you're looking at it, yeah, definitely Tom at that point."

Brady grew up in northern California idolizing Montana and has steadfastly refused to comment whenever asked about where he considers himself in the NFL's quarterbacking pantheon.

The 43-year-old confounded expectations last season after leading his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Vince Lombardi Trophy with an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The victory made Brady the oldest quarterback in history to start and win a Super Bowl and receive the game's Most Valuable Player award.