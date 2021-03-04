Joe Montana: Tom Brady is the 'G.O.A.T'

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The victory made Brady the oldest quarterback in history to start and win a Super Bowl and receive the game's Most Valuable Player award.
  • Brady joined the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he first won a Super Bowl in 2002.

Los Angeles, United States

