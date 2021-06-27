JKUAT, UON shine as chess league starts

After more than one year of waiting, Kenya Premier Chess League (KPCL) resumed Saturday but virtually.

Only one round took place in what KPCL organisers said was meant to give them the opportunity to identify and address new challenges that may occur - being the first time ever that the competition is happening virtually.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and University of Nairobi (UoN) took early leads in the 17-team league on six points each after flooring their respective opponents 6-0.

JKUAT’s John Milton Kihara (1703), Mambo Martin (1399), Chris Maina, Kennedy Kigen, Triza Mwendwa (1220) and Victor Githui did not have to ponder about any move, as their opponents - Stephen Ngamau, Jack Mulati, Allan Kamunge Ndungu, James Njunguna and Maureen Muthoni respectively of Light Square Chess Club did not show up for their season pener.

Felix Boera (1589), Stanley Omondi (1151), Ferdinand Oyoko, Ivy Rachier Aoko, Brian Kimondo and Isaac Mutuku are the six players who ensured UoN got off to a bright start with victories over Lighthouse Queens’ Christine Namaganda (1518), Hannah Mawejje, Caroline Njenga, Yvonne Adego, Bernice Wambui and Geneviene Mashao respectively.

Black Knights Team A and Nyeri Chess Club are tied on the second position on five points after overpowering Para Chess Club and Victoria Chess Club 5-1 respectively.

Para Chess Club bagged their only point of the match, courtesy of a walkover in favour of Nathan Margaret after her opponent - Morrel Omondi failed to show up for the match.

Kelvin Otieno of Black Nights Team A also got a walkover as Ben Okumu was a no show for the contest. Wambugu Wandina (1412) is the only player who showed up for Victor against Nyeri, and he made his presence felt by outwitting Nicholas Maina.

Lighthouse Bravo, Kenyatta University and Lighthouse Alpha beat their respective opponents 4-2 to tie at the third position on four points. Lighthouse Alpha defeated Strathmore University, Kenyatta University edged out Mombasa Chess Club, while Black Knights Team B fell to Lighthouse Bravo.

Defending champions KCB Chess Club were not in action in the opening fixtures.

“This is going to be one stiff competition because over the last one year, since the premature end of the 2020 league, teams have been busy practicing virtually,” said KPCL Secretary General Anthony Kionga.

He added that they plan to “stream and have live commentary on some of the top matches for spectators to watch, so as to create awareness of the sport in the country.”

Round 1 results:

Lighthouse Alpha 4 Strathmore University 2

Victoria Chess Club 1 Nyeri Chess Club 5

Black Knights Team A 5 v Para Chess Club 1

Mombasa Chess Club 2 v Kenyatta University 4

JKUAT 6 Light Square Chess Club 0

Lighthouse Bravo 4 Black Knights Team B 2

University of Nairobi 6 Lighthouse Queen 0