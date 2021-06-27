JKUAT, UON shine as chess league starts

Kenya's second seed Joseph Methu (left) and his opponent Candidate Master Sihlongonyane Sikhanyiso of Swaziland take notes during  the round of the 2021 Africa Individual Chess Championships in Malawi on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Black Knights Team A and Nyeri Chess Club are tied on the second position on five points after overpowering Para Chess Club and Victoria Chess Club 5-1 respectively.
  • Para Chess Club bagged their only point of the match, courtesy of a walkover in favour of Nathan Margaret after her opponent - Morrel Omondi failed to show up for the match.

After more than one year of waiting, Kenya Premier Chess League (KPCL) resumed Saturday but virtually.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.